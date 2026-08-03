/Drug screening at IITs, IIMs: Voluntary urine tests for new students, no impact on admissions

The Central government is preparing to roll out a drug screening programme for newly admitted students at some of the country's premier higher education institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs, and central universities.
The move is aimed at curbing rising substance use among students and ensuring a healthier campus environment.
However, the Ministry of Education has clarified that the test results will have no bearing on a student's admission or academic opportunities.
The screening initiative is part of the Narcotics Control Bureau's Vision Document Narcotics Control 2026-29.
One of its key goals is to voluntarily screen close to 10 lakh students in a phased manner over the next three years, across roughly 170 centrally-funded higher education institutions.
The programme is designed to encourage early detection of substance use and timely intervention, with the broader aim of reducing drug abuse and creating a healthier educational environment.
New students will be advised to undergo a voluntary urine test as part of the screening, according to a report by The Hindu.
Officials have made it clear that if a test detects substance use, the result will not be used for disciplinary action or to cancel admission.
Based on the screening, students will not be denied admission, suspended, expelled, or declared ineligible for hostel accommodation.
Instead, students found to have used substances will be offered counselling, medical assistance, and rehabilitation support, reflecting a health-first rather than a punitive approach.
The move comes against the backdrop of growing reports of rising drug use across various higher education institutions in the country.
Officials say the intent is to address the issue through a health-oriented approach rather than treating students as offenders.
The voluntary drug screening programme will be implemented in three phases:
Phase 1 covers IITs, IIMs, and central universities
Subsequent phases will extend the programme to other centrally-funded higher education institutions in the coming years
Alongside the screening programme, campuses are also expected to see reinforced:
Authorities have assured that students' privacy and personal data will be protected throughout the process. Test results are expected to be kept confidential, with access limited only to the relevant health professionals involved in follow-up care.
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