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Drug screening at IITs, IIMs: Voluntary urine tests for new students, no impact on admissions

Officials have made it clear that if a test detects substance use, the result will not be used for disciplinary action or to cancel admission.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Drug screening at IITs, IIMs: Voluntary urine tests for new students, no impact on admissions

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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