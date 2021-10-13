हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSSSB admit card 2021

DSSSB admit card 2021 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check how to download

Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for exams for the posts of Special Educator Primary, Draftsman, Legal Assistant among others. 

Candidates can download the admit card on the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSSB exams will be held on October 16 and 17. The admit card will display the date, time and venue for the exam. 

Exam schedule:

Ahlmad, Inspecting Officer, Electrical Overseers exams will be conducted on October 16. 

Special educator Primary, Draftsman, and legal assistant exams will take place on October 17.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card

1. Visit the official website on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. Click on ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 16 AND 17 OCTOBER 2021’ on the homepage 

3. Log in using credentials like date of birth

4. DSSSB Admit card 2021 will appear, download and take a printout for future reference 

