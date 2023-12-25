trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702527
DSSSB ADMIT CARD 2023

DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Out At dsssb.delhi.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

DSSSB admit card 2023 has been released, scroll down for the steps and direct link to download hall ticket. The facilitation counter will be open from December 25 to Dec 26, 2023. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
DSSSB Admit Card 2023: The DSSSB Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) examination, slated for December 27, 2023, mandates a crucial prerequisite for candidates – the DSSSB AAO admit card 2023. Accessible for download on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in, candidates must employ their Roll number as the login ID and date of birth as the password. This vital document encapsulates pivotal details such as the examination date, timing, venue, and the candidate's particulars.

DSSSB Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Interested candidates can check the steps below to download their admit card.

- Visit the official website of the board

- Click on the link available for the DSSSB admit card

- Enter the necessary details

- Click on ‘Click to Generate e-Admit Card’

- Print the DSSSB admit card

To facilitate a seamless process, a facilitation counter has been set up at FC-18, Institutional Area, Karkardooma, Delhi. Operational from December 25 to December 26, 2023, candidates can address any queries or concerns at this counter. During the download procedure, an SMS will be dispatched to the candidate's mobile number, conveying their roll number for user identification. It is imperative for candidates to undertake this process well in advance and meticulously scrutinize the information on the admit card.

Come exam day, candidates are obliged to present their DSSSB AAO admit card 2023 alongside a valid photo ID at the examination center. The absence of either document will preclude candidates from undertaking the examination. Hence, candidates are strongly advised to adhere to these guidelines, ensuring a smooth and unimpeded examination process.

