DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registrations Begin From September 17 For 1180 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in- Check Details Here

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially invited the applications for the Assistant Teacher posts. All the candidates who are interested and eligible will be able to apply through the official website, i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates must note that registration will start from 17th September, 2025 and the registration will end on 16th October, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 1180 posts in the organisation. Out of total vacancies available, 1055 posts are for Assistant teacher for Directorate of Education and 125 posts are for Assistant teachers for New Delhi Municipal Council.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

The applicant should meet the age, educational qualification, experience, and other criteria specified in the Recruitment Rules of the concerned department for the post applied.

Eligibility with respect to age, qualifications, and experience will be considered as on 16 October 2025, as mentioned in the advertisement.

Candidates must check the detailed educational qualification and eligibility in the official notice linked below:

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of Assistant Teacher posts registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register. Complete the registration with your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 100 for all the candidates but women candidates and candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from application fee. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.