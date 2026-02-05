DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026 to be Out Soon At dsssb.delhi.gov.in- Check steps to download here

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release the admit card for the Primary Assistant Teacher (PRT) examination soon. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall ticket through the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in the Computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam will take place on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 24th February 2026 and 3rd, 5th, 6th and 8th February 2026.

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Latest Updates’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the link for the primary assistant teacher (PRT) CBT admit card.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly.

Step 6: After submitting the details, your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check all the details then download the admit card.

Step 8: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026: About the exam

The PRT recruitment examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will include 200 objective-type questions designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and skills across multiple subjects, including General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, Hindi, English, and Teaching Methodology.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.