DSSSB Result 2026 Out: Check ASO and Combined exam marks online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
The DSSSB Result 2026 has been released for ASO and Combined Exam posts, and candidates can now check their Tier-I marks online.
- The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the Tier-I exam results for multiple posts.
- This update brings clarity for thousands of candidates who were waiting to know their scores and next steps in the selection process.
- The release of the DSSSB Result 2026 is an important step for candidates aiming for government jobs in Delhi.
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The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the Tier-I exam results for multiple posts, including Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Combined Examination posts. This update brings clarity for thousands of candidates who were waiting to know their scores and next steps in the selection process.
DSSSB Tier-I Results Declared
DSSSB has announced the marks for candidates who appeared in the Tier-I exams. The results are now available online, and candidates can check their scores by logging into the official portal using their credentials.
Combined Exam (Post Code 802/23): Key Highlights
Under the Combined Examination Scheme (Post Code 802/23), a total of 3,050 vacancies have been announced for various posts such as LDC, Junior Assistant, Stenographer, and others.
Around 72,609 candidates appeared for the exam
25,385 candidates have been shortlisted
Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Skill Test
The exam was conducted on multiple dates in October 2025. The Skill Test schedule will be released separately.
ASO Recruitment (Post Code 101/23): Details
For the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) post under SCERT:
Total vacancies: 13
17,014 candidates appeared for the exam
Candidates who cleared the cut-off have been shortlisted for Tier-II
The Tier-I exam for this post was conducted in August 2025, and now qualified candidates will move to the next stage.
Shortlisting Based on Cut-Off Marks
Candidates who have scored equal to or above the category-wise cut-off marks have been provisionally shortlisted. Final selection will depend on document verification and eligibility checks.
How to Check DSSSB Result 2026
Follow these simple steps to check your marks:
Visit the official website: dsssbonline.nic.in
Click on the OARS login section
Enter your login credentials
Go to “View Marks/Result”
Select your postcode
Download and save your scorecard
Important Note for Candidates
DSSSB has clarified that all shortlisting is provisional. Candidates must ensure that all the details provided in their application are correct, as final selection will be done after verification.
The release of the DSSSB Result 2026 is an important step for candidates aiming for government jobs in Delhi. Those who have qualified should start preparing for the next stage, while others can use this experience to improve for future opportunities. Keep checking the official website for further updates on skill tests and Tier-II exams.
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