DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Released At poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has released the Final Merit List for Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025. Candidates who applied for diploma engineering programmes in government, aided, and private polytechnic institutions across the state can now view their merit position and eligibility on the official website — poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The final merit list provides details such as the State General Merit Number, category-wise rank, and eligibility for the admission process. Only candidates whose names appear in the final list are allowed to take part in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1. The option form submission for CAP Round 1 begins on July 8, 2025, and will remain open until July 10, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on July 12, 2025, and selected candidates must confirm their admission online thereafter.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official website — poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the "Announcements" section and locate the link for the merit list.

Step 3: Click on the relevant merit list link.

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the captcha code to log in.

Step 5: Once the list appears, review it carefully to check your name in the first merit list. If not listed, wait for the release of the second merit list.

DTE Maharashtra will conduct three rounds of counselling for admissions to the first year of its full-time, three-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology programmes. Admission will be granted based on CAP allotment lists for seats available in government, government-aided, university-managed, and unaided private institutions across the state.

Candidates must log in to their individual accounts to check their final merit number and verify personal details such as name, gender, qualifying marks, and reservation claims. DTE has clearly stated that admissions obtained through false or incorrect information will be cancelled. The merit list only shows a candidate’s ranking and does not assure admission to any course or institute.