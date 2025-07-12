DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Result OUT At poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has officially released the Provisional Round 1 list for polytechnic diploma admissions 2025 today, i.e. 12th July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their seat allotment result through the official website, i.e. poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates must know that if they are allotted a seat in this round, then they must confirm their admission by paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the allotted college with the required documents between July 13 and 15. Those who were not allotted a seat or wish to explore better options can wait for Round 2, which is scheduled to begin after July 16.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of Round 1 allotment result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your Application ID and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: Your provisional allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page for future reference.

Candidates who were not allotted any seat in Round 1 or wish to explore better options can participate in Round 2. The DTE will publish the list of vacant seats on July 16. Based on this, students can submit new preferences by filling out the option form from July 17 to 19. The Round 2 allotment result will be announced on July 21, and those allotted a seat must confirm their admission and report to the respective institute between July 22 and 24. Adhering to the schedule is essential to secure admission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.