DU Admissions 2023 BTech Round 1 Result Declared At admission.uod.ac.in- Direct Link Here

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University has released the BTech Round 1 seat distribution results based on the student's preferences. Candidates can view the DU BTech Round 1 results on the university's official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who have been assigned a seat in the DU BTech admission process must now report to the assigned college. Unreserved, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates must report for physical verification of certificates/documents between August 3 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The reporting dates for SC and ST candidates are August 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DU Admissions 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-admission.uod.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the DU BTech admission result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your JEE Main application number and date of birth

5. Access the counseling portal and download the seat allotment order

6. Download and take a printout for the future references

The appropriate authorities will check the candidate's minimum eligibility, common rank in JEE (Main) Paper-1, 2023, and the validity and authenticity of the documents/certificates presented by the candidate. The candidature will be approved as a result.