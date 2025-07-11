DU LLB 2025 Admission: Seat Allotment Schedule OUT At law.uod.ac.in- Check Details Here

DU LLB 2025 Admission: Delhi University (DU) has officially released the admission schedule for the 5-year integrated LLB programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates must note that admission will be done on the basis of the CLAT 2025 scores.

Candidates must note that the first round of seats will be published on 16th July, 2025 and all the candidates who are selected will have to accept their seats and get their documents verified in person offline.

All the admission steps and phases will be managed through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) portal. There will be three rounds of counselling with strict deadlines.

DU LLB 2025 Admission: Important Dates and Schedule

Candidates must note that the correction window will be opened from 12th July to 13th July, 2025.

Round 1 seat allotment will take place on 16th July, 2025.

Candidates will have to accept the allotted seat for round 1 from 16th to 18th July, 2025.

Document verification for round 1 from 16th-19th July, 2025.

The last Date for the fee payment will be 20th July, 2025 (4:59 PM).

Round 2 seat allotment will take place on 22nd July, 2025.

Candidates will have time to accept the seat from 22nd to 23rd July, 2025/

Document verification for round 2 from 22nd to 24th July, 2025.

Pee payment deadline for round 2 is 25th July, 2025

Round 3 seat allotment will take place on 27th July, 2025.

Seat acceptance will be done from 27th to 28th July, 2025.

Document verification will be done from 27th to 29th July, 2025.

DU LLB 2025 Admission: Documents Required

Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready as these documents will be required for the verification, like their CLAT 2025 Scorecard, Class 10th and 12th Mark sheets and certificates, their category certificate (if applicable), valid ID proof, 8 passport-size photographs, migration certificate (if applicable) and the Anti-ragging and BCI compliance declaration forms. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.