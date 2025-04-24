DU SOL Result 2025: Odd Semester Results Out At sol.du.ac.in- Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

DU SOL Result 2025: The Department of Distance and Continuing Education, School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi has officially declared the DU SOL 2025 Result for the odd semester that took place in November-December for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

All the students who appeared for the odd semester exams can now check their result from the official website, i.e. sol.du.ac.in by entering their roll number, name, exam session and date of birth. The programmes DU offers for open learning are BA, B.COM, MA, MSc, MCom and more.

DU SOL Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1- Go to the official SOL website- sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the link of “Results” and click on it.

Step 3- Click on the “Result/Marksheet” or “Print Mark sheet” option.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like roll number and any other detail required and choose for your course and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your results for future reference.

All the students are advised to check their mark sheet and details mentioned on it properly like your name, roll number, parent’s name, date of birth etc, also must check your course name, semester, subject course, credit points and if you have been marked absent for the exams you appeared. If any candidate fails to pass the examination, they can appear for the same subject in the next odd semester exam and pass it. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.