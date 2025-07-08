DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins Today At admission.uod.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

DU Admission 2025: The University of Delhi has started Phase 2 of its undergraduate admissions for the 2025–26 academic year through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). Candidates who qualified CUET-UG 2025 and completed Phase 1 registration can now log in at admission.uod.ac.in to choose their preferred courses and colleges. This step plays a key role in seat allotment for over 71,000 undergraduate seats across 69 DU colleges. The correction window will remain open until July 11, 2025. As this is a one-time opportunity, candidates must ensure all necessary changes are made in a single session, as the form cannot be edited again once submitted.

The simulated ranks, which help students estimate their likely seat allotment based on current preferences, will be released on July 15, 2025. Following this, a preference modification window will be available from July 15 to July 16, allowing students to revise their choices. The first seat allotment list will be published on July 19, 2025.

This year, Delhi University has also introduced an auto-acceptance feature. If a student does not manually accept the allotted seat within the given timeframe, the system will automatically accept the seat on their behalf, minimizing the risk of missing out due to inaction.

DU Admission 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official Delhi University admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in. Click on the ‘DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 Registration’ link on the homepage. A new page will open — log in using your registration credentials. Fill out the application form and choose your preferred colleges and courses. Pay the application fee, if applicable. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

In this phase, candidates who have successfully completed Phase-I are required to log in to their dashboard and select their preferred programme and college combinations, provided they meet the necessary eligibility criteria.