DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment List Today At admissions.uoad.ac.in- Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi is all set to release the list of second allotment round for undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today, i.e. 28th July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for round 2 will be able to view allocated results through the official website, i.e. admissions.uoad.ac.in.

Admission to all undergraduate programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2025, with the exception of admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), and international students.

All the candidates who will be allotted any seat in round two will have a time to accept their seats between 28th July, 2025 from 5 PM to 30th July, 2025, 4:59 PM. Then, the colleges will verify the details and approve the online application for the admission by 31st July, 2025. The last date to pay the fees and confirm the admission is 1st August, 2025 till 4:59 PM.

DU UG CSAS 2025: Steps to Download Here

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the DU UG CSAS 2025 First Round Seat Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the admission portal provided by the board

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, check the college and course allotted to you.

The option to accept an allotted seat will only be available during the specific round in which the seat is offered to the applicant. To be eligible for participation in the subsequent rounds, candidates must accept the assigned seat within the given deadline. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.