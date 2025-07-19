DU UG Admission 2025: First Seat Allotment List To Be Released Today At admission.uod.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

DU UG Admission List 2025: The University of Delhi will release the first allocation list for DU UG CSAS 2025 today, July 19, at 5 PM. Candidates who registered during Phase 1 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) can check the list on the official Delhi University website — du.ac.in — or on the admission portal — admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been prepared based on the preferences submitted by candidates during Phase 1 and their CUET UG 2025 scores.

This year, a total of 2,39,890 students have applied for undergraduate admission to DU. After the allocation list is released, candidates must log in to their CSAS (UG) 2025 dashboard to accept the allotted seat. As per the official schedule, the seat acceptance window will remain open from July 19 to July 21. The concerned colleges and departments will verify and approve the online applications by July 22. The last date for candidates to pay the admission fee online is July 23.

DU UG Admission List 2025: Steps to download here

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the DU UG CSAS 2025 First Round Seat Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the DU UG CSAS 2025 First Allocation List.

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the allotment list.

Step 4: Download the list and take a printout for future reference.

The option to accept an allotted seat will only be available during the specific round in which the seat is offered to the applicant. To be eligible for participation in the subsequent rounds, candidates must accept the assigned seat within the given deadline. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.

This admission process aims to fill nearly 71,000 undergraduate seats across 69 affiliated colleges. Depending on the availability of seats, the University of Delhi may conduct additional admission rounds.