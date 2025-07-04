DU UG Admission 2025: Phase 2 To Begin Soon At ugadmission.uod.ac.in- Check Details Here

DU UG Phase 2 CSAS Admission 2025: The University of Delhi is all set to start the Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) soon in the coming week. The NTA has released the result for CUET UG today, the scores will be used for the admission process.

Phase 1 is the initial step where candidates have to register themselves and submit all basic details like their personal and academic information. If the registration is not done then candidates will not be able to participate in phase II. The phase 2 is a stage where candidates will have to submit their preferences of colleges and courses according to their CUET scores and CUET scores will be integrated automatically to their portal.

DU UG Phase 2 CSAS Admission 2025: Commencement of Academic Year

Delhi University has officially announced that the new academic session for all undergraduate courses will begin on August 1, 2025. With this fixed start date in place, it is essential for candidates to complete their CSAS Phase 2 registration and all related admission procedures within the stipulated timeline. Once the Phase 2 portal is activated, students will have a limited window of around one week to finalize their college and program preferences based on their CUET scores and the university's seat allocation process. Timely action during this phase is critical to securing admission for the upcoming academic year.

All the candidates are strongly encouraged to carefully plan and shortlist their preferred programs and colleges in advance . Taking this step will ensure a smoother experience once the CSAS Phase 2 portal goes live. By finalizing their preferences early, students can avoid the pressure, confusion, and potential errors that often arise from last-minute submissions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.