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DU UG admission 2026: First allotment list to be released today at 5 PM? Check seat allotment, process, and important details here

Delhi University will release the DU UG First Allotment List 2026 today at 5 PM, and candidates can check their seat status on the official website. Students must accept their seats, complete document verification, and pay fees within the given deadlines to secure admission.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
DU UG admission 2026: First allotment list to be released today at 5 PM? Check seat allotment, process, and important details here
Image Credit: DU UG first allotment list 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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