/DU UG admission 2026: First allotment list to be released today at 5 PM? Check seat allotment, process, and important details here

Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first undergraduate (UG) seat allotment list for 2026 today, July 16. Students who have applied for admission can check their allotment status online. This is an important step for candidates waiting to secure a seat in their preferred college and course.
The list will be posted at 5 PM on the official website, du.ac.in. Candidates who registered during the first phase can log in from there and see exactly where they stand.
Students who get a seat in the first list have two options:
Accept the seat and move ahead with document verification and fee payment.
Go for the upgrade option instead, keeping yourself in the running for a better course or college in later rounds
Candidates can accept their allotted seat between July 16 and July 18, 2026.
Seat acceptance window: July 16 to July 18, 2026
College verification: July 16 to July 20, 2026
Last date to pay fees: July 21, 2026
Students are advised to complete all steps on time to avoid losing their allotted seat.
Around 2.7 lakh students registered, with close to 2.18 lakh actually completing the application process. Break that down further, and it's over 1.2 lakh female candidates against roughly 97,000 males.
On the seat side, Delhi University is offering about 71,600 undergraduate seats, spread across 73 UG courses and more than 150 BA programme combinations, hosted across 67 colleges.
Some of the most popular courses among students include:
B.Com (Hons.)
B.Com (Pass)
BA (Hons.) English
BA (Hons.) Political Science
BA (Hons.) History
BA Programme
BSc (Hons.) Zoology
BSc (Hons.) Mathematics
BSc (Hons.) Life Sciences
BA (Hons.) Economics
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website: du.ac.in
Click on the "DU UG First Allotment List 2026" link on the homepage
Log in with your credentials (if required)
Check your allotment status
Download and print it for future use
Admission process based on CUET
Admissions to DU undergraduate courses are based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores. However, this does not apply to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), and foreign national admissions.
The release of the DU UG first allotment list is a crucial moment for students aiming to study at Delhi University. Candidates should carefully check their allotment status and complete all admission formalities within the given timeline. Staying updated and acting on time will help ensure a smooth admission process.
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