DU UG CSAS Admission 2025: First Seat Allotment List RELEASED At admission.uod.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

DU UG CSAS 2025: The University of Delhi released the DU UG CSAS 2025 Allocation List on July 19, 2025. Candidates who registered for the first round of CSAS admissions can view the cutoff and allocation list on the official DU UG admission portal — admission.uod.ac.in. The first list was released today at 5 PM. Candidates can accept their allotted seat from July 19 to July 21, 2025. Colleges will verify and approve online applications between July 19 and July 22, 2025. The deadline for candidates to pay the admission fee online is July 23, 2025.

Admission to all undergraduate programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2025, with the exception of admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), and international students.

Seat allocation and admission will strictly depend on the combination of Language(s), Domain-Specific Subjects, and/or the General Aptitude Test (GAT) that the candidate appeared for in CUET (UG) 2025, as per the eligibility criteria specified for each program.

DU UG CSAS 2025: Steps to download here

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the DU UG CSAS 2025 First Round Seat Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the DU UG CSAS 2025 First Allocation List.

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the allotment list.

Step 4: Download the list and take a printout for future reference.

The option to accept an allotted seat will only be available during the specific round in which the seat is offered to the applicant. To be eligible for participation in the subsequent rounds, candidates must accept the assigned seat within the given deadline. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.

This admission process aims to fill nearly 71,000 undergraduate seats across 69 affiliated colleges. Depending on the availability of seats, the University of Delhi may conduct additional admission rounds.