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DU warns against AI-altered documents during UG, PG admissions; Candidature may be cancelled

Delhi University has put out a firm warning to students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate seats this year. As per the official notice, any candidate, if submit an AI-generated or digitally altered document may lose their admission altogether.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
DU warns against AI-altered documents during UG, PG admissions; Candidature may be cancelled

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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