/DU warns against AI-altered documents during UG, PG admissions; Candidature may be cancelled

Delhi University has put out a firm warning to students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate seats this year. As per the official notice, any candidate, if submit an AI-generated or digitally altered document may lose their admission altogether.
The advisory lands right in the middle of the ongoing admission cycle for 2026-27.
DU's message to applicants is simple that only upload documents that are genuine and unedited while going through the admission process on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
The university didn't mince words about what counts as a violation either.
Editing or faking academic certificates, mark sheets, category certificates, or any other supporting paperwork using AI tools or digital editing software will be treated as a serious breach of the rules.
If verification throws up any discrepancy, the application will simply gets rejected.
DU also flagged a growing concern amid students who are turning to third-party services or online tools that claim they can "fix" or modify documents to help with admission.
The university made clear that every document uploaded goes through close scrutiny by the relevant department or college before any seat is confirmed.
At the end of the day, the responsibility falls on the applicant.
DU reiterated that candidates are fully accountable for the accuracy and authenticity of everything they submit.
If a document turns out to be fake, forged, or digitally tampered with at any point in the process, the university can cancel the candidature and pursue further action under its rules.
This warning isn't happening in a vacuum.
AI tools that can edit images and generate convincing digital content have become far more accessible lately, and universities and exam bodies across the board have been tightening how they verify documents to stay ahead of that trend.
DU's advice to applicants is straightforward: double-check every document before uploading it, make sure it matches what was originally issued by the concerned authority, and stick to official DU notifications for any updates on the admission process nothing else.
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