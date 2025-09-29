Dussehra School Holidays 2025: State-Wise Closure List For October First Week
As the festive season unfolds, schools across India are closing for Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. The duration of the holidays varies by state, so students and parents are advised to check with their schools for exact dates.
Dussehra School Holiday: With the festive season in full swing, schools across India are observing holidays for Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. The duration of the break varies by state, with some extending holidays into the first week of October, while others follow shorter closures based on local traditions and official school calendars.
Holiday in West Bengal
In West Bengal, where Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm, schools remain closed for an extended period. Officially, the holidays are scheduled from September 26 to October 7. However, due to heavy rains and flooding in Kolkata and nearby areas, schools were also closed on September 24 and 25. Classes are expected to resume after October 7.
School Holiday in Delhi
In Delhi, the Directorate of Education has officially announced the autumn break from September 29 to October 1. With October 2 marking both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, schools are scheduled to reopen on October 3. Private schools are expected to follow a similar timetable, although slight variations may apply.
Maharashtra School Holiday
The schools are closed in Maharashtra today, i.e 29th September, 2025 in several districts. Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
School Holiday in Telangana
Schools in Telangana have been on holiday since September 21 and will remain closed until October 3, as per the academic calendar.
In other states, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the holiday schedules differ. For instance, in certain areas of Bihar and Jharkhand, schools closed on September 27 and are expected to reopen after October 2.
Students and parents are encouraged to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates, as holiday schedules and academic calendars may vary from one institution to another.
