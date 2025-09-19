DUSU Election 2025: Who Is ABVP’s Aryan Maan, New Delhi University President?

The BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a sweeping win in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election 2025, securing three major posts — President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) managed to bag only the Vice President position. As per the final results, ABVP’s Aryan Maan won the President’s post with 28,821 votes, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who secured 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali finished third with 5,385 votes.

Who is ABVP's Aryan Maan?

Aryan Maan, a Hansraj College graduate, is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Library Science at Delhi University. His campaign has focused on student welfare and campus development, with key promises including subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, improved sports facilities, and financial aid for final-year research scholars. He contested the election on ballot number 3.

New Delhi University President educational background

Aryan Maan began his academic journey at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, where he pursued his undergraduate studies. He completed his B.Com degree in 2025, earning recognition as both a dedicated student and a strong participant in campus debates. Known for producing leaders in academia, politics, and business, Hansraj College provided him with the platform and connections that helped him enter active student politics.

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Aryan comes from a family active in both business and politics. His late grandfather, Shrichand Mann, served as the head of the Lova Satrah Khap for many years. His father, Sikandar Mann, is a prominent liquor businessman and executive director of ADS Spirits Private Limited in Beri, Jhajjar. Sikandar Mann has also been elected sarpanch of Lova Kalan village twice.

Aryan Mann's boost from Bollywood actor

Aryan Maan’s campaign received a boost from Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who urged students to vote for him through a video message later shared by Aryan on his Instagram account. While Aryan secured the President’s post, ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary won the Secretary position with 23,779 votes, and Deepika Jha claimed the Joint Secretary post with 21,825 votes.

“In the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, congratulations to the workers of @ABVPVoice on their resounding victory. This win reflects the youth’s unwavering faith in the “Nation First” ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the student strength of the council into the power of the nation,” said Amit Shah on X.