/DUSU elections 2026: University cracks down on campaign excess, ABVP on board

Delhi University has rolled out a stricter set of campaign rules ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026.
This includes cracking down on printed posters, flex banners, campaign giveaways and unauthorised vehicle campaigning with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) backing the move.
The new code of conduct was reiterated during a meeting at the University's Proctor Office, where University Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh briefed DUSU office-bearers and representatives of student organisations on the rules, framed in line with Delhi High Court orders and the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations on student politics.
Candidates have been barred from using printed posters, digital billboards, banners strung on electric poles, and any other printed campaign material.
Only handmade posters will be allowed, and even those can be displayed solely at the designated "Wall of Democracy." Walls, the university clarified, cannot be block-printed or spray-painted either.
Campaign gifts and unauthorised vehicles have also come under strict watch.
The university has warned that any violation of these rules including the use of printed posters, flex banners, or campaign giveaways could lead to a candidate's nomination being cancelled outright.
Flex posters on MCD advertisement boards are similarly prohibited; if spotted, the Proctor's Office will write to the MCD Commissioner for action.
Delhi University said the same protocols will now be communicated to all affiliated colleges, and that the existing Code of Conduct will remain in force through the entire election process, not just on polling day.
The tightening of rules follows past criticism from the Delhi High Court, which had previously noted that university officials and colleges had failed to properly enforce Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, particularly around the defacement of public property and unchecked use of printed campaign material in previous DUSU election cycles.
The ABVP, one of the dominant student organisations in DUSU politics, has welcomed the new guidelines, framing them as a step toward cleaner and more disciplined campus elections.
DUSU remains the representative student body for most colleges and faculties under Delhi University, with elections held annually and keenly contested each year among rival student organisations.
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