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DUSU elections 2026: University cracks down on campaign excess, ABVP on board

The new code of conduct was reiterated during a meeting at the University's Proctor Office, where University Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh briefed DUSU office-bearers and representatives of student organisations on the rules.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
DUSU elections 2026: University cracks down on campaign excess, ABVP on board

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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