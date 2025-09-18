DUSU Polls: Big Setback For Low Attendance Students, Delhi High Court Bans Candidates With Less Than 75% Attendance

The Delhi High Court has ruled that students with less than 75% attendance will not be eligible to contest student body elections in Delhi University colleges. Justice Mini Pushkarna, according to Live Law, noted that colleges have the authority to reject nominations if candidates do not meet the required attendance criteria. The decision came while hearing a plea against the rejection of a nomination for a college union election. The court clarified that the minimum attendance rule is not just procedural but essential to uphold discipline and academic commitment among those aspiring to represent the student community.

DUSU Polls: Attendance criteria

Justice Pushkarna emphasized that students seeking leadership roles should prioritize meeting their academic responsibilities before aiming to hold representative positions. The order, as noted by Live Law, states, "If the attendance of a candidate is below the minimum 75% attendance criteria, the concerned college would be within its authority to reject the nomination," as reported by Live Law.

The ruling holds broader importance as it directly affects the ongoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for 2025-26, set for September 18, with counting on September 19. With 21 candidates contesting for the top four posts—president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary—the judgment underscores the need for academic compliance in the highly politicised student election process.

Increase in women candidates for elections this year

This year’s elections have gained attention for the significant increase in women candidates from DU’s leading colleges and departments. The Department of Buddhist Studies alone has nominated three contenders for president, while students from Hindu College, Bhagini Nivedita College, and the Department of Social Work are competing for secretary and joint secretary positions. Their participation signals a shift in campus politics where academic merit and inclusivity are equally valued.

Beyond legal and procedural aspects, campaigns have focused on pressing student issues such as hostel shortages, rising fees, women’s safety, and the rollout of the National Education Policy 2020. While ABVP and NSUI continue to dominate the landscape, independent candidates are also making their presence felt by introducing diverse viewpoints into the election.

The High Court’s stress on attendance as a key requirement adds a fresh layer of scrutiny for student candidates. It underscores that those aspiring to lead must also remain accountable to their academic duties, ensuring a balance between activism and education. For universities often criticised as ideological battlegrounds, the ruling appears to anchor student politics more firmly to academic discipline.