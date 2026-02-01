Education Budget 2026: New Ayurveda institutes, girls’ hostels in every district proposed; focus on higher education

Education Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, marking the first time since Independence that it will be delivered on a Sunday. This will also be her ninth consecutive Budget speech under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, the government announced the creation of a high-powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee. The committee will recommend measures to develop the services sector as a core driver of India’s vision for a Viksit Bharat, aiming for a 10% global share in services by 2047. It will focus on areas with the highest potential for growth, employment, and exports, and assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements.

Education Budget 2026: Ideas Proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Top Highlights

The Finance Minister proposed the establishment of three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, the upgradation of seven existing institutes, and the creation of a network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial centres across India to strengthen pharmaceutical education and research.

ICAI and ICSI will introduce short-term modern courses and expand the Corporate Mitra initiative, with a special focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to enhance professional skills and reach a wider range of students and professionals.

The Budget emphasizes support for women in STEM fields and youth in technology, with initiatives including an AI Mission, a National Research Fund, and an Innovation Fund to build aspirations, develop skills, and strengthen capacities.

The proposed AI Mission will provide support for students, while a high-powered Education-to-Employment and Entrepreneurship Committee will work to align education with jobs, particularly in the services sector, helping students transition effectively from education to employment.

Selected higher education institutions will be supported to train one lakh allied health professionals over the coming years, strengthening skill-career pathways in healthcare for youth.

The Budget proposes the establishment of new Ayurveda institutes and content creator labs in schools to promote creativity, innovation, and traditional education.

A new design institute will be set up in the eastern region of India to promote design education and creative skills among students.

The government plans to establish national mental health institutes across the country to improve access to education, training, and research in mental health.

To promote gender equality in education, one girls’ hostel will be established in every district across India to ensure better access to higher education for women.

A pilot programme in collaboration with IIMs will train and upskill 10,000 tourist guides across 20 iconic tourist sites through 12-week training courses, enhancing skills in the tourism sector.

The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on education has been reduced to 2%, making educational transactions more affordable for students and families.

The Budget also provides support for students going abroad through new foreign education funding schemes, helping them pursue higher studies internationally.

Overall, the Education Budget 2026 lays out a broad roadmap to strengthen higher education, skill development and inclusivity while aligning learning with future jobs and emerging sectors.