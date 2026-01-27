Education Icons Shine at Padma Awards 2026: UGC Ex‑Chief, IIT Madras Director Among Honorees
This year, the Padma Awards 2026 have been awarded to these personalities in the fields of Literature and Education, and Science and Engineering. Check the list below.
The Padma Awards 2026 have once again highlighted India’s academic achievements, with several prominent educators being included among the prestigious honourees. From former University Grants Commission (UGC) chair Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to Indian Institute of Technology Madras director V. Kamakoti, the list recognises individuals whose work has significantly advanced higher education, research and innovation across the country.
Padma Awards announced on the eve of Republic Day, the awards underline the government’s recognition of intellectual leadership and the role of educators in nation-building. This year’s roll of honour places education alongside arts, science, and public service, reaffirming the importance of knowledge as a cornerstone of India’s progress.
‘Padma Vibushan Awards' is conferred for exceptional and highly distinguished service, the ‘Padma Bhushan’ honours distinguished service of a high order, and the ‘Padma Shri’ recognises distinguished service in any field.
Based on the Padma Awards 2026 list, here is the list of the following personalities that have been conferred awards in the fields of Literature and Education and Science and Engineering:
Padma Awards 2026: Literature and Education
|Name
|Award
|State/Country
|P Narayanan
|Padma Vibhushan
|Kerala
|Asok Kumar Haldar
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Charan Hembram
|Padma Shri
|Odisha
|Gambir Singh Yonzone
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Kailash Chandra Pant
|Padma Shri
|Madhya Pradesh
|Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Padma Shri
|Russia
|Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Padma Shri
|Odisha
|Mahendra Nath Roy
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Padma Shri
|Delhi
|Mangala Kapoor
|Padma Shri
|Uttar Pradesh
|Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
|Padma Shri
|Tripura
|Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka
|Rabilal Tudu
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Ratilal Borisagar
|Padma Shri
|Gujarat
|Prof. Shafi Shauq
|Padma Shri
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka
|Sivasankari
|Padma Shri
|Tamil Nadu
|Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Padma Shri
|Andhra Pradesh
Padma Awards 2026: Science and Engineering
|Name
|Award
|State/Country
|A E Muthunayagam
|Padma Shri
|Kerala
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|Padma Shri
|Uttar Pradesh
|Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Padma Shri
|Telangana
|Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Padma Shri
|Bihar
|Juzer Vasi
|Padma Shri
|Maharashtra
|K Ramasamy
|Padma Shri
|Tamil Nadu
|Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Padma Shri
|Telangana
|Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Padma Shri
|Telangana
|Prem Lal Gautam
|Padma Shri
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka
|Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Padma Shri
|Tamil Nadu
IIT Madras Director and Padma Award Winner V Kamakoti said, “The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort, and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Jai Hind!”
