Education Icons Shine at Padma Awards 2026: UGC Ex‑Chief, IIT Madras Director Among Honorees
PADMA AWARDS 2026

Education Icons Shine at Padma Awards 2026: UGC Ex‑Chief, IIT Madras Director Among Honorees

This year, the Padma Awards 2026 have been awarded to these personalities in the fields of Literature and Education, and Science and Engineering. Check the list below. 

Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
  • The Padma Awards  2026 have once again highlighted India’s academic achievements.
  • Padma Awards announced on the eve of Republic Day.
  • The awards underline the government’s recognition of intellectual leadership and the role of educators in nation-building.
Padma Awards Winner List 2026

The Padma Awards  2026 have once again highlighted India’s academic achievements, with several prominent educators being included among the prestigious honourees. From former University Grants Commission (UGC) chair Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to Indian Institute of Technology Madras director V. Kamakoti, the list recognises individuals whose work has significantly advanced higher education, research and innovation across the country. 

Padma Awards announced on the eve of Republic Day, the awards underline the government’s recognition of intellectual leadership and the role of educators in nation-building. This year’s roll of honour places education alongside arts, science, and public service, reaffirming the importance of knowledge as a cornerstone of India’s progress. 

‘Padma Vibushan Awards' is conferred for exceptional and highly distinguished service, the ‘Padma Bhushan’ honours distinguished service of a high order, and the ‘Padma Shri’ recognises distinguished service in any field. 

Based on the Padma Awards 2026 list, here is the list of the following personalities that have been conferred awards in the fields of Literature and Education and Science and Engineering: 

Padma Awards 2026: Literature and Education 

Name Award State/Country
P Narayanan Padma Vibhushan Kerala
Asok Kumar Haldar Padma Shri West Bengal
Charan Hembram Padma Shri Odisha
Gambir Singh Yonzone Padma Shri West Bengal
Kailash Chandra Pant Padma Shri Madhya Pradesh
Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Padma Shri Russia
Mahendra Kumar Mishra Padma Shri Odisha
Mahendra Nath Roy Padma Shri West Bengal
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Padma Shri Delhi
Mangala Kapoor Padma Shri Uttar Pradesh
Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Padma Shri Tripura
Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Padma Shri Karnataka
Rabilal Tudu Padma Shri West Bengal
Ratilal Borisagar Padma Shri Gujarat
Prof. Shafi Shauq Padma Shri Jammu and Kashmir
Shashi Shekhar Vempati Padma Shri Karnataka
Sivasankari Padma Shri Tamil Nadu
Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Padma Shri Andhra Pradesh

Padma Awards 2026: Science and Engineering 

Name Award State/Country
A E Muthunayagam Padma Shri Kerala
Ashok Kumar Singh Padma Shri Uttar Pradesh
Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Padma Shri Telangana
Gopal Ji Trivedi Padma Shri Bihar
Juzer Vasi Padma Shri Maharashtra
K Ramasamy Padma Shri Tamil Nadu
Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Padma Shri Telangana
Kumarasamy Thangaraj Padma Shri Telangana
Prem Lal Gautam Padma Shri Himachal Pradesh
Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Padma Shri Karnataka
Veezhinathan Kamakoti Padma Shri Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras Director and Padma Award Winner V Kamakoti said, “The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort, and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Jai Hind!” 

 

