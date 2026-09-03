/Education minister, Pralhad Joshi reviews upcoming NTA exams, school education reforms

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi met with senior officials this week to take stock of preparations for upcoming National Testing Agency (NTA) exams, along with the broader push to reform how school education is run across the country.
It's part of a series of review meetings Joshi has been holding since taking over the ministry in July, after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
Since Joshi took charge, the agency has gone through a fairly visible shake-up. More than 50 staff members have already been let go as part of the clean-up, and the ministry has advertised ten new professional leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and specialists for test security, R&D and psychometrics among them.
Recruitment for these posts is underway, with several private-sector domain experts expected to come on board in areas like cybersecurity and question-paper design fields where the agency has faced sharp criticism for having thin technical expertise.
Joshi has also pushed for a complete overhaul of the NTA's Confidential Operations setup the systems and protocols meant to keep question papers and exam data secure. That includes moving to air-gapped systems, secluded rooms for sensitive work, and stricter rules around depositing personal devices before handling exam material.
He's asked that this be treated as urgent, describing it as work to be done "on a war footing."
Alongside the NTA overhaul, the ministry has been reviewing how things are running at the school level.
A recent meeting looked specifically at CBSE's academic, exam, and administrative processes a review that comes at a time when the board's digital evaluation system has drawn scrutiny over its rollout and procurement. The focus there has been on making the board's functioning more transparent and more responsive to both students and teachers.
None of this is happening in isolation. Joshi walked into the ministry at a difficult moment student protests over the NEET-UG leak had already forced his predecessor out, and NTA's credibility was under real pressure.
Parliament has since cleared a tougher law aimed at punishing exam leaks, and a task force headed by Nandan Nilekani has been looking at deeper, structural changes to how India's testing infrastructure works.
Joshi has repeatedly said his priority is to build an exam system that students can actually trust one that's transparent and reliable rather than reactive.
Whether these changes hold up will likely become clearer only once the next round of major exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET, is actually conducted under the new protocols.
Students and parents are advised to rely on official NTA and Ministry of Education channels for updates, rather than unverified claims circulating on social media, as further changes to exam schedules or procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
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