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Education minister, Pralhad Joshi reviews upcoming NTA exams, school education reforms

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi met with senior officials this week to take stock of preparations for upcoming National Testing Agency (NTA) exams, along with the broader push to reform how school education is run across the country.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Education minister, Pralhad Joshi reviews upcoming NTA exams, school education reforms

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Education minister, Pralhad Joshi reviews upcoming NTA exams, school education reforms
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