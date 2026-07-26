Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says 'Will speak in detail after understanding everything completely'

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says 'Will speak in detail after understanding everything completely'

He stated that the Prime Minister has entrusted him with the responsibility with full confidence, and described education as a "new subject" and a "very big department"

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says 'Will speak in detail after understanding everything completely'
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Following Delhi student protest, Himachal teachers begin indefinite hunger strike in Shimla
himachal teacher strike14 min ago
2
CJP protest Jantar Mantar18 min ago
3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi36 min ago
4
Pankaj Tripathi54 min ago
5
Donald Trump58 min ago