/Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says 'Will speak in detail after understanding everything completely'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education in Delhi and said he has begun reviewing all details and held meetings with senior officers.
He stated that the Prime Minister has entrusted him with the responsibility with full confidence, and described education as a "new subject" and a "very big department", adding that he will speak in detail once he has understood the functioning of the ministry completely.Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "The Prime Minister has entrusted me with this responsibility with full confidence.
I was in Karnataka yesterday. I reached here last night and came this morning to take charge. I have assumed charge. I am reviewing all the details here and the decisions that need to be taken. I have been gathering information and trying to understand the functioning of the entire ministry.
We had continuous meetings today. This is a new subject for me. I have taken charge today and held detailed discussions with the senior officers. It is a very big department, so I will speak to you in detail after I have understood it completely."
Earlier, in a post on X, Joshi expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the appointment.
"Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility," the Minister stated.
He further added, "I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty."
On Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers.
Pradhan's resignation was accepted with immediate effect, and Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolio along with the Education Ministry charge.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.
Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.
Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
This comes after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."
The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system.
(inputs by ANI)
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