Education Ministry Asks Schools To Screen PM Modi-Inspired Film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ Nationwide Till October 2

The Ministry of Education has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to arrange screenings of Chalo Jeete Hain, a film inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood. As per the ministry’s notice dated September 11, schools have been asked to show the film between September 16 and October 2. The letter mentioned, "It will help young learners to reflect on themes of character, service, and responsibility. The film can also serve as a case study for moral reasoning, and support the goals of social-emotional learning, developing empathy, self-reflection, critical thinking, and inspiration."

The ministry clarified that the screenings are being organised under an experiential learning initiative called Prerana. The programme focuses on nine core human values: dignity and humility, courage and bravery, hard work and dedication, honesty and integrity, compassion and service, innovation and curiosity, diversity and unity, faith and belief, and freedom with responsibility.

“Prerana program is being conducted from the historic Vernacular School of Vadnagar, Gujarat, established in 1888, the very institution where Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi began his educational journey," the letter mentioned. The programme features storytelling, value-based discussions, traditional games, activities, and audio-visual learning. According to the ministry, films play a vital role in presenting “abstract values, real-life stories, historical contexts, ethical challenges, and human emotions in a relatable way."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chalo Jeete Hain has been a regular part of the Prerana programme. The film is based on “true events” and highlights the nine core values along with Swami Vivekananda’s quote, ‘Only those who live for others, actually live’.

As per the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the film draws inspiration from an incident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood. It narrates the journey of young Naru, who, influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, tries to grasp their essence and bring positive change in his small world.

National Award for Best No Feature Film

The 32-minute film, originally released in 2018, received the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Values at the 66th National Film Awards. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain, it is being re-released across the country from September 17 to October 2 under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s ‘Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman’ initiative.

According to the ministry, the re-release aims to pay tribute to the “silent heroes” of society, such as watchmen, sanitation workers, drivers, and peons. The initiative is intended to share the timeless message of selflessness and service with the younger generation in a meaningful way.