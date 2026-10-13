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Education Ministry forms three-member panel to probe IIIT-Ranchi student's death

The Ministry said it was also making suitable interim administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of the institute, keeping in view the interests and well-being of students.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Education Ministry forms three-member panel to probe IIIT-Ranchi student's death

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Education Ministry forms three-member panel to probe IIIT-Ranchi student's death
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