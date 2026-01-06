Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003777https://zeenews.india.com/education/emrs-tier-1-answer-key-2025-out-at-nests-tribal-gov-in-check-direct-link-to-download-here-3003777.html
NewsEducationEMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT At nests.tribal.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here
EMRS TIER 1 ANSWER KEY

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT At nests.tribal.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: National Education Society for Tribal Students for Tribal Students has officially released the EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 at nests.tribal.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT At nests.tribal.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download HereEMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: National Education Society for Tribal Students for Tribal Students has officially released the EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam ESSE 2025 on 5th January, 2026. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the Tier 1 examination can now check their responses and download their answer key through the official website, i.e. nests.tribal.gov.in.

The exam took place on 13th, 14th and 21st December. The aim of this recruitment is to fill 7267 posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teacher, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link To Download Answer Key Here And Raise Objection Here

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Steps To Download Answer Key Here 

Step 1: Go to the official website- nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of EMRS Answer Key 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your Answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the answers and select the questions you want to raise objections against.

Step 7: Download the answer key for future reference.

NESTS has opened the objection window for the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise online challenges by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The selection process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 subject knowledge tests, followed by a personal interaction for the Principal post, while the answer key helps candidates review their answers and prepare for the next stages.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women shoulder bags
Timeless & Trendy Women’s Shoulder Bags That Elevate Everyday Style
Donald Trump Venezuela
Trump’s Venezuela Action Raises Fears Of Global Diplomatic Anarchy | DNA
Dal Lake rat infestation
J-K: Rat Infestation Threatens Iconic Dal Lake Bund In Srinagar
Bangladesh violence
Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh’s Jashore, Fifth Fatal Attack In Three Weeks
Karnataka CM
Karnataka's Longest-Serving CM: Siddaramaiah Set To Equal Devaraja Urs' Record
India Iran
Amid Protests And Trump’s Warning To Iran, India Issues Travel Advisory
Nostradamus predictions
Nostradamus Predictions For 2026 Go Viral: High-Profile Death And Other
henaidah gang rape
Hindu Woman Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree, And Hair Shaved In Bangladesh: Report
andhra pradesh gas leak
Andhra Pradesh: Gas Leak, Fire At ONGC Triggers Panic, Authorities Take Action
us venezuela
Trump Eyes 'Make Venezuela Great Again' Project, But What Is Rodriguez's View