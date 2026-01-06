EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT At nests.tribal.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: National Education Society for Tribal Students for Tribal Students has officially released the EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam ESSE 2025 on 5th January, 2026.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Tier 1 examination can now check their responses and download their answer key through the official website, i.e. nests.tribal.gov.in.

The exam took place on 13th, 14th and 21st December. The aim of this recruitment is to fill 7267 posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teacher, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant.

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Steps To Download Answer Key Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of EMRS Answer Key 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your Answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the answers and select the questions you want to raise objections against.

Step 7: Download the answer key for future reference.

NESTS has opened the objection window for the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise online challenges by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The selection process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 subject knowledge tests, followed by a personal interaction for the Principal post, while the answer key helps candidates review their answers and prepare for the next stages.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.