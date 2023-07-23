trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639225
EPFO STENOGRAPHER EXAM 2023

EPFO Stenographer Exam 2023: Advance City Intimation Slip Released On recruitment.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

 EPFO Stenographer 2023 Exam Stage 1 City Slip is now available on the official wesbite recruitment.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

EPFO Stenographer Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the Stage- I Recruitment Examination for the post of Stenographer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Candidates can now check and download EPFO Stenographer exam city slip from the official wesbite - recruitment.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download EPFO Stenographer Exam City Slip 2023 

Step 1: Visit the official website - recruitment.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link that reads, "City Intimation Slip for Stenographer (Group C)New" 

Step 4: Now entre your application number, DOB and security pin

Step 5: Submit and your EPFO Stenographer Exam City Slip 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6:  Download and save it for future reference

EPFO Stenographer Exam City Slip 2023 - Direct Link

