EPFO Stenographer Exam 2023: Advance City Intimation Slip Released On recruitment.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here
EPFO Stenographer 2023 Exam Stage 1 City Slip is now available on the official wesbite recruitment.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download here.
EPFO Stenographer Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the Stage- I Recruitment Examination for the post of Stenographer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Candidates can now check and download EPFO Stenographer exam city slip from the official wesbite - recruitment.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given below
Steps To Download EPFO Stenographer Exam City Slip 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - recruitment.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link that reads, "City Intimation Slip for Stenographer (Group C)New"
Step 4: Now entre your application number, DOB and security pin
Step 5: Submit and your EPFO Stenographer Exam City Slip 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference
EPFO Stenographer Exam City Slip 2023 - Direct Link
