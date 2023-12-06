trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696038
ESIC PARAMEDICAL ADMIT CARD 2023

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023 Released At esic.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023: The exam will be held in a single shift from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023, scroll down for direct link and steps here.`

Dec 06, 2023
ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Paramedical Staff recruitment exam. Candidates who plan to take the exam can view and get their admission cards from the official website, esic.nic.in. Candidates must provide their application number and date of birth to get access. The ESIC Group C Paramedical computer-based test will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Candidates taking the exam must bring their admission card as well as a valid ID to the exam centre.

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at esic.nic.in. 
2. Click on the ESIC Group C Paramedical admit card link number and date of birth.
3. Enter your registration card information 
4. Download the admit card and save for future reference.

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here

Candidates must pass a written examination, a skill test, and document verification to be considered for one of the 1038 Paramedical Staff positions.

