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'Examination not just an event': PM Modi's message to UPSC on aspirants' time

 PM Modi also called for preservation of the institution's core principles as it enters its second century.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
'Examination not just an event': PM Modi's message to UPSC on aspirants' time

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'Examination not just an event': PM Modi's message to UPSC on aspirants' time
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