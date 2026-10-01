Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to undertake continuous reforms in its examination and recruitment processes, stressing that an examination is directly linked to the future of young aspirants and that delays can create difficulties for them.
Addressing the UPSC centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam here, PM Modi said examination bodies must keep pace with the changing needs of the country and follow the principle of “time certainty”.
“The country is moving rapidly on the Reform Express. So, the institutions that conduct examinations must also work on reforms that are the need of the country. An examination should not be considered just an event. It is related to the future of our youth. A delay of even a few months can create difficulties for the youth. Therefore, the examination system should follow the principle of time certainty,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said the occasion marked 100 years of the UPSC and its long-standing legacy, highlighting the trust placed in the institution by millions of young Indians.
“Today's occasion marks 100 years of the UPSC, while also celebrating a grand legacy. This celebration represents the aspirations lived by lakhs of young people every single year. This celebration reflects the trust that every Indian places in this institution,” he said.
“In this 100-year journey, generations changed, governments changed, technology changed, and syllabi changed...yet, the trust in UPSC remains as unshakeable as ever. And this is a massive asset for all of you,” PM Modi added.
He said the next 20 to 25 years would be crucial for India and its institutions, particularly as the country works towards becoming a developed nation.
“For a developed India, the UPSC and State Public Service Commissions are a vital medium for the kind of governance the country requires. The youth you are recruiting today will play a crucial role in building a developed India, and they will also be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India,” PM Modi said.
He said recruitment should be guided by two benchmarks, “Nation First” and “Citizen First”. “Keeping this in mind, we must always remember two criteria: The first benchmark is ‘Nation First,’ and the second benchmark is ‘Citizen First.’ These are the two criteria on which every selection must be tested,” he said.
PM Modi also called for recruitment examinations to assess candidates' motivation to enter public service, besides their academic knowledge.
“We need to bring young people into public service who are attracted to public service, not just the public office. Hence, it is essential that the recruitment exam does not merely assess how much a candidate knows, but also looks into why the youth wants to join the civil services,” he said.
He said the changing expectations of citizens required a transformation in the functioning of civil services.
“The India of 2047 will be very different from today's India. Compared to today, India will be more urban, and the gap between villages and cities will shrink. The aspirations and expectations of our citizens, especially the youth, will be far greater,” PM Modi said.
“Therefore, today the question is not just about service delivery. The question is also whether public services can keep pace with the speed of today's instant-delivery world and function accordingly,” he added.
PM Modi said technological advances were changing citizens' expectations of government services.
“When AI can process thousands of documents in just a few moments, and when governments have real-time data available, citizens expect swift solutions. This changing mindset demands a new transformation from our civil services as well,” he said.
Calling for a citizen-centric approach, PM Modi said, “We have seen that era in the past when the government was considered the ultimate authority (Mai-Baap). But today, our mantra is Nagrik Devo Bhava (the citizen is divine). Service is paramount.”
He outlined the desired work culture for 21st-century India as “Pro-People, Proactive, Good Governance” and called for civil servants who can combine empathy with innovation and effective implementation.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for continuous capacity building within UPSC and State Public Service Commissions and suggested that the iGOT platform under Mission Karmayogi could be used for strengthening internal capabilities.
On widening participation in public services, PM Modi said opportunities had expanded beyond major cities and affluent backgrounds.
“When UPSC was established, opportunities were mostly accessible to youth from big cities, affluent families, and top institutions. But today, youth from villages and small towns are also reaching public services. The participation of our daughters is also continuously increasing,” he said.
“In 1952, the percentage of women candidates in civil services was only 3%. Today, it has risen to over 30%,” PM Modi added.
He also pointed to the growth in the number of aspirants, saying, “Compared to 1976 when UPSC completed 50 years, the number of exam takers has recorded an increase of more than 45 times.”
Highlighting the responsibility of the Commission, PM Modi said, “You are not just selecting a candidate; you are selecting a person who will go on to become a representative of the government. At the ground level, people will consider that person as the government itself. Therefore, all of you carry an immense responsibility to select the right person.”
PM Modi also called for preservation of the institution's core principles as it enters its second century.
“UPSC's independence, impartiality, merit, confidentiality, and fair process are its identity. These values must always be preserved,” he said.
The Prime Minister also launched a commemorative postage stamp and coin marking the UPSC's 100-year journey. The two-day centenary celebrations, titled ‘Manthan’, bring together senior public functionaries and experts to deliberate on the evolving role of civil services, public administration, technology and institutional reforms. (ANI)
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