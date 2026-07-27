/'Expected 668, got minus 11': Karnataka student accuses NTA of OMR tampering in NEET re-exam

A student from Haveri, Karnataka, has alleged that her OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet from the NEET-UG re-examination was tampered with, resulting in a scorecard that bears little resemblance to what she actually answered.
The student, Bindushree, says her NEET re-exam OMR sheet showed a score of minus 11 instead of the 668 she expected, and that the National Testing Agency's version of her OMR copy does not match her original responses.
She has raised the issue with authorities multiple times but says she has received no response so far.
Questioning the data NTA has on record, Bindushree points out that, going by the agency's own figures, she would have had to answer 41 questions within a single minute — something she calls humanly impossible and suspects her OMR sheet was tampered with.
Her case is not an isolated one.
In the aftermath of the NEET-UG re-exam held after a paper leak forced a section of Karnataka candidates to retest several students in the state have reported that their re-exam scores dropped compared to what they expected, with state topper Vaishnavi Das scoring 700 while another candidate, Suchita M, lost 25 marks yet still secured a strong all-India rank.
More broadly, students and parents across Karnataka have alleged that the marks shown in their final results don't match what they calculated using NTA's official final answer key, with some claiming this has caused sharp swings in their all-India rankings and raised fresh questions about the transparency of the admission process.
Some candidates reported deductions of anywhere between 10 and 25 marks, translating into drops of thousands of ranks a shift that could affect their chances of getting into government or private medical colleges.
A number of aspirants have specifically alleged that the OMR sheets uploaded by NTA don't match the responses they actually marked during the exam, prompting calls for a formal probe into the agency's evaluation process.
NTA, for its part, has pushed back against some of these claims.
The agency has warned against what it describes as fake and AI-generated allegations, maintaining that only the original OMR submissions are valid, even as some candidates continue to report unexpected fluctuations in their marks.
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