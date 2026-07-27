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'Expected 668, got minus 11': Karnataka student accuses NTA of OMR tampering in NEET re-exam

She has raised the issue with authorities multiple times but says she has received no response so far.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
'Expected 668, got minus 11': Karnataka student accuses NTA of OMR tampering in NEET re-exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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