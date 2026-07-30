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Explained: What new anti-paper leak bill means for every student; Know everything here

However, it must be noted that private school examinations are not automatically covered unless specifically notified under the Act.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Explained: What new anti-paper leak bill means for every student; Know everything here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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