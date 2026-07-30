/Explained: What new anti-paper leak bill means for every student; Know everything here

The government has moved to tighten India's exam security framework with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Building on the original 2024 law, the amendment primarily targets paper leak networks, organised cheating rackets and exam service providers not genuine candidates.
According to the government, the objective is to protect deserving students and restore public confidence in examinations.
The Act applies to public examinations conducted by:
However, it must be noted that private school examinations are not automatically covered unless specifically notified under the Act.
Contrary to some concerns, the amendment does not introduce new identity verification requirements for students. Instead, its focus stays on:
Students must note that this new law doesn't add any extra ID checks or verification steps for students. However, agencies like NTA or UPSC can still change their own exam rules separately, as they normally do.
The Bill proposes several structural reforms:
For individuals using unfair means
For service providers
For managerial personnel of service providers (new)
Other provisions remain unchanged, whereas offences continue to be cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable, and the law still allows attachment of property in applicable cases.
Its real impact falls on those running or profiting from leak networks and rogue service providers, who now face steeper prison terms and heavier fines, alongside faster trials designed to close cases that have historically dragged on for years.
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