/Explained: Why India is losing girls from classrooms at class 9 and 10, a report by UDISE

Fresh government data has brought back into focus a worrying trend in India's school education system a significant share of girls are leaving school precisely at the secondary level, in Classes 9 and 10, undoing years of progress made in getting them enrolled in the first place.
According to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report presented in Parliament, the dropout rate among girls in Classes 9 and 10 has emerged as a serious concern in several states, with Karnataka recording the highest rate among major states at 13.9 per cent, compared to a national average of 8 per cent.
Notably, Karnataka's figure surpasses even states traditionally associated with higher dropout numbers, such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, raising questions about how a state seen as educationally and economically progressive is falling behind on this specific indicator.
Separately, broader UDISE+ 2024-25 data shows dropout rates have been falling overall from 10.9 per cent to 8.2 per cent at the secondary stage year-on-year yet the secondary level remains by far the leakiest point in the system.
While the transition rate from middle to secondary school stands at a healthy 86.6 per cent, only about 47.2 per cent of students who enter school eventually make it to completing Class 12, marking secondary education as the stage with the steepest decline in retention.
Experts point to a mix of deep-rooted social and structural factors driving girls out of classrooms at this stage.
Early or child marriage remains among the most significant contributors, with India continuing to account for a substantial share of child brides globally.
As girls enter their teenage years, families in many communities begin favouring marriage over continued schooling.
Household responsibilities including caring for siblings, cooking, and fetching water often fall disproportionately on adolescent girls, cutting into study time.
Safety concerns around travelling long distances to secondary schools, which are less widely available than primary schools, further discourage families from continuing girls' education.
Inadequate school infrastructure, including a lack of functional toilets and menstrual hygiene facilities, has also been flagged as a critical factor affecting girls' retention specifically.
The findings underline a persistent gap between enrolment-focused policies and the harder task of retention.
While near-universal primary enrolment shows the education system's initial success, experts say sustained investment in secondary-level infrastructure, safety, and community awareness is essential if India is to meet its broader education goals, including those outlined under the National Education Policy 2020.
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