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Explained: Why India is losing girls from classrooms at class 9 and 10, a report by UDISE

UDISE report: Experts point to a mix of deep-rooted social and structural factors driving girls out of classrooms at this stage. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Explained: Why India is losing girls from classrooms at class 9 and 10, a report by UDISE

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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