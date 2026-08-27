If Bihar's Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) were simply a routine hiring exercise, it wouldn't be drawing thousands of aspirants onto Patna's roads year after year.
Several separate controversies some specific to individual phases, others structural, have combined to make it one of the state's most politically charged recruitment battles.
This is the episode that did the most damage to trust in the process. Around 3.75 lakh candidates sat for the TRE-3 exam on 15 March 2024.
Screenshots and videos began circulating on social media showing candidates apparently sharing or copying answers, and over 270 people were detained in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with the alleged leak.
Even after re-conducting the exam, TRE-3's problems didn't fully go away.
Perhaps the most politically loaded issue attached to TRE-4 is the demand for a domicile-based reservation policy, essentially that state government jobs, including teaching posts, be substantially or entirely reserved for residents of Bihar.
Protesters under banners such as "Bihar wants domicile" have demanded that 90% of posts across various state recruitments, including TRE-4, be set aside for Bihar natives, with the remaining 10% open to all-India merit-based competition
A separate, more specific demand has called for a full 100% domicile requirement for primary school teacher posts, on the argument that early education should be delivered by teachers rooted in the local language and culture
The state government has moved partway on a related front: in mid-2025, the Bihar Cabinet restricted the existing 35% women's reservation in government jobs to women who are permanent residents of the state though this falls well short of a blanket domicile policy across all categories
Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised a "100% domicile" policy if voted to power, turning the issue into an election-season talking point rather than a purely administrative one
A large share of the ongoing TRE-4 protests has nothing to do with leaks or domicile at all it's about how the exam itself is designed.
Two-stage format: TRE-4 introduced a Preliminary-cum-Mains structure (a screening prelims test followed by a separate mains exam), replacing the single-stage format candidates were used to in earlier phases. Protesters want this reverted to a single-stage exam.
Negative marking: Unlike earlier TRE phases, TRE-4's prelims and mains stages carry a penalty of one-third of a mark for every wrong answer — a departure aspirants argue unfairly penalises attempting all questions, which was previously encouraged.
"One candidate, one post": Protesters have also pushed for a norm ensuring a single candidate isn't allowed to occupy multiple vacancy slots or block opportunities meant for others further down the merit list.
TRE doesn't exist in isolation it's one front in a much broader, state-wide anger over how competitive exams are conducted in Bihar.
The state has separately been at the centre of the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which triggered nationwide protests, court petitions, and a Union Education Ministry probe
That episode, along with repeated leak allegations in other recruitment exams, fed directly into public distrust of BPSC
It also prompted the Bihar Assembly to pass the Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 — legislation prescribing three-to-five-year jail terms and fines of up to ₹10 lakh for individuals involved in paper leaks, and penalties running into crores for exam-conducting agencies found complicit
Against this backdrop, thousands of TRE-4 aspirants marched towards the Chief Minister's residence in August 2026 — not an isolated flashpoint, but one more chapter in a running conflict between Bihar's youth and its exam-conducting bodies.
The protesters' list of demands ran to 13 points in all covering not just TRE-4, but the BPSC's 70th Combined Competitive Examination, a Sub-Inspector recruitment exam, pending BSSC exams, and greater transparency in how these tests are conducted going forward
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.