Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Explained: Why is Bihar's TRE exam mired in controversy?

Explained: Why is Bihar's TRE exam mired in controversy?

A large share of the ongoing TRE-4 protests has nothing to do with leaks or domicile at all it's about how the exam itself is designed.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Explained: Why is Bihar's TRE exam mired in controversy?
Image Credit: Representative Image (AI)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Remembering Ankit Baliyan: 5 popular songs that made him a rising star in Haryanvi music
2
3
4
5