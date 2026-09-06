/Fake EWS seats, missing records: Maharashtra colleges pulled up over MHT CET admissions

Maharashtra's engineering and technical colleges are under the scanner.
A scrutiny carried out by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has found widespread violations in how colleges handled admissions to seats left vacant after the main counselling rounds, and the authority has now decided to keep a much closer watch this year.
The numbers tell their own story. Less than half the colleges checked in the scrutiny actually stuck to the admission norms meant for institute-level counselling.
In several cases, the number of applications a college received matched the number of seats it had on offer, almost to the digit.
That kind of exact match doesn't happen by chance in a merit-based system, and it's exactly what has drawn suspicion of admissions being managed rather than earned.
On top of that, some colleges were found admitting students under the EWS quota without the students actually holding a valid certificate for it.
Records, in many places, simply weren't kept. And at least three colleges did not even bother responding to applications that came to them through the CET Cell's own portal.
So the CET Cell is tightening the screws for the 2026-27 admission cycle.
Every college will now have to follow the rules laid out in the admission brochure to the letter when filling vacant seats, once the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds are done and dusted. That's the first change.
The second is bigger: colleges will have observers watching over them. These will usually be principals or senior faculty pulled in from nearby government colleges, and their job is to sit through document verification, merit list preparation, fee collection and seat allotment, then send in a compliance report every single day.
Cameras are coming too. Document verification and seat allotment now have to happen under CCTV, and colleges are required to hold on to that footage so it can be pulled up later if there's an audit, an inspection, or a student complaint.
Institution-level admissions can only start after every CAP round has wrapped up, and seats have to go to whoever ranks highest among eligible applicants, no exceptions. Colleges also need to put their admission process, rules and all, up on their own websites so students aren't left guessing.
Students get two routes in: apply straight to the college, or fill an institution-level option form through their CAP login.
Either way, the college has to weigh both sets of applicants together while building its merit list, and that list has to go up on the notice board and the website, not stay locked in a drawer somewhere.
Colleges are also expected to log, every day, who showed up for admissions, students, parents, whoever accompanied them, and who actually got admitted, and send that record to the CET Cell or the Admissions Regulating Authority (ARA) by email. The moment a seat is confirmed, it has to be updated on the CAP portal right away.
The CET Cell has a warning for students and parents too: stay away from agents and "counsellors" who promise a seat before the CAP rounds are even over.
It's advised candidates not to trust anything floating around on social media or forwarded links, and to stick to information from its own official channels. Anyone who needs help can walk into a Student Assistance Centre, the CET Cell has these set up district-wise across the state.
As for the colleges, the message is blunt: step out of line again, and it won't just be a warning. The CET Cell has said legal and administrative action will follow.
Between the observers, the cameras, the daily paperwork and the merit-only rule, the idea is simple enough, close the gaps that let this happen in the first place and make sure the last stretch of MHT CET admissions can't be quietly gamed anymore.
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