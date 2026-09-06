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Fake EWS seats, missing records: Maharashtra colleges pulled up over MHT CET admissions

Less than half the colleges checked in the scrutiny actually stuck to the admission norms meant for institute-level counselling.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Fake EWS seats, missing records: Maharashtra colleges pulled up over MHT CET admissions

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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