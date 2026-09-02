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Faridabad class 11 student dies by suicide; Family alleges punishment over biryani

According to Jhanvi's parents, she had gone out to eat biryani during school hours without informing anyone.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Faridabad class 11 student dies by suicide; Family alleges punishment over biryani

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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