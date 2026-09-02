/Faridabad class 11 student dies by suicide; Family alleges punishment over biryani

A Class 11 student died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from the third floor of her school building in Faridabad, with her family claiming she took the extreme step after being punished by a teacher, police said.
The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Jhanvi, a student of Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School on Ghazipur Road. School staff rushed her to a hospital immediately after the incident, but she died on the way, according to police.
According to Jhanvi's parents, she had gone out to eat biryani during school hours without informing anyone. When a teacher found out, he reportedly grew angry and made her stand as punishment for close to four hours.
The family alleges she was deeply distressed by this and that it led directly to her death. Her father has publicly stated that she took the step because of the punishment.
Principal R.K. Sharma of Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School has denied the allegations, saying Jhanvi was not subjected to any punishment. According to the school's account, she had left her classroom after telling others she was going to the restroom, and no disciplinary action was taken against her that day.
Inspector Sumer Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabua police station, confirmed that personnel reached the school after being informed of the incident and inspected the premises.
An investigation has been initiated, and statements are being recorded from school management, teachers, classmates, and the student's family members.
Singh said every aspect of the circumstances surrounding the death is being examined, and that a clear picture of the cause of the incident along with the question of responsibility will emerge only once the investigation is completed. He described the case as still under probe, with no conclusive findings yet established.
As of now, the exact sequence of events and the precise reason behind the student's actions have not been officially confirmed. Police have not ruled any version in or out, and the case remains active.
This is at least the third such case reported from Faridabad schools in recent years involving a student's death allegedly linked to punishment, harassment, or academic pressure by school staff, according to earlier reports.
Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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