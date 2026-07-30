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  • /'Fast-track courts no solution': Jairam Ramesh flags MH-CET, class 12 result mismatch

'Fast-track courts no solution': Jairam Ramesh flags MH-CET, class 12 result mismatch

It is an insult to the sentiments of the millions of youth who have taken to the streets in recent months and to their justified outrage," Ramesh added.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
'Fast-track courts no solution': Jairam Ramesh flags MH-CET, class 12 result mismatch

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