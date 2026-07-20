/FIFA WC 2026 final fever: Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya declare holiday for students

Spain went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, edging out defending champions Argentina 1-0 in a tense extra-time finish at MetLife Stadium.
Several Indian states have declared school holidays for Monday, July 20, to allow students to stay up and watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, as football fever grips large parts of the country.
The high-stakes final, being played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, kicked off at 12:30 am IST on Monday meaning the match ran deep into the early hours of the morning in India.
With regular school hours otherwise unaffected by the tournament, the late-night timing prompted a wave of student requests for a day off, which several state governments moved to accommodate.
Kerala: The General Education Department ordered all schools under its jurisdiction to remain shut today.
Education Minister N Samsudheen confirmed the decision on social media, saying it followed requests from students eager to watch the final without having to worry about attending classes right after.
A number of private schools across the state, including in Kozhikode and Kochi, had already announced their own holidays independently ahead of the government order.
Manipur: The state's Education Department extended the holiday to all schools affiliated with various education boards, along with government, aided and unaided colleges and other higher education institutions.
Meghalaya: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, citing Meghalaya's deep-rooted enthusiasm for football.
He said the move would let young fans enjoy the final fully, without the pressure of school the next morning.
The state has seen especially high engagement with the tournament, with thousands of fans gathering at government-organised fan parks in Shillong, Jowai and Tura throughout the World Cup.
Mizoram also declared a full holiday on Monday for all government schools, colleges and educational institutions, with the General Administration Department citing the FIFA World Cup final as the reason.
Several private schools followed suit, announcing their own closures for the same match. The move let students and staff across the state stay up for the championship game without worrying about classes the next day.
Much of the excitement around this final has centred on Lionel Messi's continued run with Argentina, alongside rising Spanish star Lamine Yamal.
Messi's popularity in India has remained strikingly strong for years, a bond reinforced by his multi-city visit to the country last year. Spain, on the other hand, is chasing its second World Cup title after first winning in 2010.
The school closures follow a familiar pattern in India, where football-loving states have periodically made similar accommodations during past major tournaments to let students follow marquee matches without academic disruption.
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