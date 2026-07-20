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FIFA WC 2026 final fever: Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya declare holiday for students

Several Indian states have declared school holidays for Monday, July 20, to allow students to stay up and watch the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026 final fever: Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya declare holiday for students

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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