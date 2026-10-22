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First heavy spell of northeast monsoon shut schools in Chennai and 3 districts

Closures differ from district to district and depend on local rainfall, so parents should confirm with their district administration. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
First heavy spell of northeast monsoon shut schools in Chennai and 3 districts

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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