/First heavy spell of northeast monsoon shut schools in Chennai and 3 districts

Several districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a school holiday for Thursday, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast to continue across the state. Puducherry has also announced a holiday for schools. Closures differ from district to district and depend on local rainfall, so parents should confirm with their district administration. Therefore students and parents are advised to keep updated with the latest annoucement from the respective school authorities.
One report says schools are shut in four districts on October 22: Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi.
Puducherry has declared a holiday as well.
Chennai: No closure order had been issued for the city at the time of that report.
Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu: These districts were closed on Wednesday, October 21, but no fresh orders had been issued for Thursday at the time of that report. sundayguardianlive
The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 21 and 22, with heavy rain warnings continuing until October 26. The warnings are linked to a likely low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast.
Chennai and its surrounding areas had intense showers overnight, with MGR Nagar recording 15 cm of rain. Waterlogging complaints came in from Manali and Madhavaram, evacuation work was under way in affected localities, and civic authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
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