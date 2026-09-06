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‘First villages’ not last: How India is rebuilding 2,616 border communities with Rs 11,639 crore

The idea behind the programme is straightforward: bring roads, electricity, phone and internet networks, hospitals, schools and other basic infrastructure to villages.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
‘First villages’ not last: How India is rebuilding 2,616 border communities with Rs 11,639 crore

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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