/‘First villages’ not last: How India is rebuilding 2,616 border communities with Rs 11,639 crore

India's border villages, once remote and cut off from the rest of the country, are being turned into thriving hubs of development and active partners in national security.
That's the picture the government painted on Sunday while detailing the progress of its Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), a two-phase initiative carrying a combined outlay of Rs 11,639 crore.
The idea behind the programme is straightforward: bring roads, electricity, phone and internet networks, hospitals, schools and other basic infrastructure to villages that sit along India's international land borders, and in doing so, give people there a real reason to stay and build a livelihood.
There's also a shift in mindset built into the programme. For years, these settlements were thought of as the last outposts of the country, the end of the line.
The government now wants them seen the other way round, as India's "first villages", the frontier that greets anyone approaching from outside. The logic is simple: villages that are thriving and populated make for a stronger, more secure border than ones that are empty.
And there's a lot of border to cover. India shares more than 15,000 km of land border with seven countries. Bangladesh accounts for the largest share at 4,096.7 km, followed by China at 3,488 km and Pakistan at 3,323 km. Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and Afghanistan make up the rest.
Many of these border areas have struggled for decades with rough terrain, poor roads, patchy infrastructure and few ways to earn a living.
That combination has pushed people out over time, leaving some frontier regions thinly populated.
The Vibrant Villages Programme was launched in 2023 specifically to tackle this.
It treats residents of border villages not just as citizens in need of development, but as part of the country's security setup, people whose presence and prosperity on the frontier matters strategically.
The programme runs in two parts. VVP-I covers villages along the northern border, while VVP-II takes the same development push to India's other international borders. Between the two, the plan is to reach more than 2,616 villages.
The two phases are structured differently on paper. VVP-I is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, meaning it's run jointly with the states, while VVP-II is a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Centre.
Depite these that how the money flows, both share the same goals: better living conditions, stronger local economies, and communities that feel empowered rather than left behind.
VVP-I first appeared in the Union Budget for 2022-23, aimed at villages along the northern border, and was formally rolled out at Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district on April 10, 2023.
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