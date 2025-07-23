Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935622https://zeenews.india.com/education/fmge-hall-ticket-2025-released-at-natboard-ac-in-check-direct-link-steps-to-download-admit-card-here-2935622.html
NewsEducation
FMGE HALL TICKET 2025

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025 Released At natboard.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Admit Card Here

FMGE 2025: Candidates appearing for the exam must carry a printed copy of their NBEMS admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 12:19 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025 Released At natboard.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Admit Card Here

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the FMGE 2025 admit cards today, July 22. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be held on July 26, and the results are likely to be declared by August 26, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.ac.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth. FMGE is a qualifying exam for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have earned a medical degree from abroad. Passing this test is necessary to get a provisional or permanent license to practice medicine in India, as issued by the Medical Council of India or state medical councils. Candidates must hold a medical degree that is recognised by the Indian Embassy in the country where the degree was earned. 

Candidates appearing for the FMGE 2025 exam must carry a printed copy of their NBEMS admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID. Those who fail to bring these required documents will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or take the test.

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website — natboard.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link labeled “FMGE Admit Card 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: You’ll be directed to the login page; enter your registration number and required details.
Step 4: Your FMGE 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for exam day.

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025; direct link to download here

The FMGE exam is held in English and conducted in a computer-based format. It includes a total of 300 multiple-choice questions, split into two sections of 150 questions each. Candidates are given 300 minutes (5 hours) to complete the exam, with a scheduled break between the two parts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK