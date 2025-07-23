FMGE Hall Ticket 2025 Released At natboard.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Admit Card Here

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the FMGE 2025 admit cards today, July 22. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be held on July 26, and the results are likely to be declared by August 26, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.ac.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth. FMGE is a qualifying exam for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have earned a medical degree from abroad. Passing this test is necessary to get a provisional or permanent license to practice medicine in India, as issued by the Medical Council of India or state medical councils. Candidates must hold a medical degree that is recognised by the Indian Embassy in the country where the degree was earned.

Candidates appearing for the FMGE 2025 exam must carry a printed copy of their NBEMS admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID. Those who fail to bring these required documents will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or take the test.

FMGE Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website — natboard.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link labeled “FMGE Admit Card 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to the login page; enter your registration number and required details.

Step 4: Your FMGE 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for exam day.

The FMGE exam is held in English and conducted in a computer-based format. It includes a total of 300 multiple-choice questions, split into two sections of 150 questions each. Candidates are given 300 minutes (5 hours) to complete the exam, with a scheduled break between the two parts.