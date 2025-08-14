FMGE June 2025 Pass Rate Falls To 18.61%, Over 30,000 Foreign Medical Graduates Fail

FMGE June 2025: The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has once again recorded a low success rate, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by Indian students who have completed their MBBS degrees from foreign universities and are seeking to practise in India. For the June 2025 session, the pass percentage stood at only 18.61%, representing a steep decline of nearly 11 percentage points compared to the same session last year.

The screening test, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on July 26, serves as a mandatory qualification requirement for foreign-educated MBBS graduates. Only those who successfully clear the FMGE can register with the Medical Council and obtain the necessary licence to practise medicine in India. This significant drop in the pass rate has once again drawn attention to the difficulties these graduates face, which may be due to differences in curriculum, language barriers, or lack of familiarity with India’s medical standards and examination format.

FMGE June 2025: Passing percentage

As per the results, 37,207 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 36,034 appeared. Only 6,707 qualified, while 29,327 did not pass, resulting in a failure rate of 81.39% — notably higher than in past years. Additionally, 1,168 candidates, accounting for about 3% of those registered, were marked absent, and the results of five candidates were withheld.

FMGE June 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official FMGE website at natboard.edu.in.

In the Public Notice section, click on the link for FMGE June Session 2025 Result.

A PDF file will open on your screen.

Select the option "Click Here to View FMGE June 2025 Result".

Another PDF will appear, containing the list of roll numbers.

Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number.

Check your result status and download the PDF for future use.

The FMGE is conducted twice a year, and candidates who fail to clear it can attempt the exam in future sessions. To qualify, they must score at least 150 out of 300 marks. The June 2025 results show a sharp decline compared to the December 2024 session, when the pass rate rose to 29.62% after years of ups and downs. Historically, June sessions record lower success rates than those held in December. The pass rate had even dropped to a record low of 10.20% in June 2023 before improving in later attempts.