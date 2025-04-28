FMGE June 2025 Registration Begins At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

FMGE Registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website, natboard.edu.in. The deadline for submitting applications is May 17. The information bulletin is available on the NBEMS website from April 28. Online application submissions will be accepted from April 28, starting at 3 pm, until May 17 at 11:55 pm. The examination will take place on July 26, and the results will be declared by August 26.

The FMGE exam is computer-based and conducted in English. It includes 300 multiple-choice questions, split into two sections of 150 questions each. The total exam duration is 300 minutes (5 hours), with a scheduled break between the sections. To pass, candidates must score at least 150 out of 300. There is no penalty for incorrect answers.

FMGE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Exams" tab.

Step 3: Navigate to the FMGE June 2025 section and click on the application link.

Step 4: Complete the application form with required details and submit it. Don’t forget to pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the confirmation and take a printout of the registration form for future reference.

FMGE, also referred to as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was introduced under the Screening Test Regulations of 2002. This test is mandatory for Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India who hold a primary medical qualification from any institution outside India. It is required for obtaining provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any state medical council, effective from March 15, 2022.