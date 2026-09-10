/FMGE October 2026 application form begins from September 11; Know how to apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the registration schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session. Eligible candidates can begin applying online from tomorrow, September 11, 2026, at 5 PM, through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
The Information Bulletin, containing full details on eligibility criteria, fee structure, exam scheme and other requirements, will be made available alongside the registration link from September 11 at 5 PM.
FMGE is meant for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India who have obtained their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India and meet the prescribed eligibility requirements. Graduates from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are exempt from the exam.
Candidates should note that only one application form can be submitted per candidate for FMGE October 2026, so all details must be checked carefully before submitting.
This October exam is essentially a third FMGE attempt for 2026, added after students who appeared for the earlier June exam raised protests.
NBEMS has said the additional session is meant to give eligible foreign medical graduates an earlier opportunity to attempt the screening test, rather than making them wait for the next regularly scheduled cycle.
As a consequence, the FMGE January 2027 session, originally scheduled for January 9, 2027, has now been pushed to late January or February 2027, to allow time for the October 2026 exam and result process to be completed smoothly.
FMGE serves as the mandatory screening test for foreign medical graduates who wish to practice medicine in India, and clearing it is a prerequisite for registering with the National Medical Commission and State Medical Boards.
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