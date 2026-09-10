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  • /FMGE October 2026 application form begins from September 11; Know how to apply

FMGE October 2026 application form begins from September 11; Know how to apply

Eligible candidates can begin applying online from tomorrow, September 11, 2026, at 5 PM, through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
FMGE October 2026 application form begins from September 11; Know how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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