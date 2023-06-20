FMGE Registration 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At nbe.edu.in- Direct Link, Steps Here

FMGE Registration 2023: The FMGE 2023 Registrations will be closed soon by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE. According to the official schedule, the deadline to apply for the FMGE 2023 June Session is today, June 20, 2023. Candidates should apply through the official website, nbe.edu.in.

The FMGE Registration was started by NBEMS on May 31, 2023. Candidates who intend to participate in this screening test must apply by tonight at 11:55 p.m.The FMGE June Session 2023 Exam is set on July 30, 2023. Foreign Medical Graduates will take this exam in order to be eligible to practise medicine in India or further their education.

FMGE Registration 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for FMGE.

3. A new page will open, click on the link for Application.

4. Register yourself and login.

5. Fill in the form and upload all documents required.

6. Pay the application fees, if any, and then submit the form.

7. Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates must submit their application forms before 11:55 p.m. After the registration site closes, a candidate edit window will be open from June 23 until June 26, 2023. The final edit window will be open from July 7 to 10, 2023, following this one. The admit card will be available on July 25, 2023.