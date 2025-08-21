FMGE Scorecards 2025 Releasing Today At natboard.edu.in- Steps To Download Here

FMGE Scorecards 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the individual scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session today, August 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, by logging in with their registered credentials. The FMGE June 2025 exam was conducted on July 26 at multiple centres across the country to evaluate the qualifications of foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in India. Earlier, on August 13, NBEMS declared the results in the form of a PDF merit list, which provided candidates’ roll numbers and qualifying status.

However, unlike the merit list that was publicly accessible, the scorecards will contain individual marks and can only be downloaded after entering the application number and password. The scorecard is an important document as it not only mentions the candidate’s marks but also serves as a mandatory requirement for the issuance of the FMGE pass certificate.

FMGE Scorecards 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link “FMGE June 2025 Scorecard.”

Step 3: Enter your User ID and Password to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, click on the option to download the scorecard.

Step 5: Save the file and take a printout for future use.

FMGE Scorecards 2025: Minimum scores required

Candidates appearing for the FMGE June 2025 are required to score a minimum of 150 out of 300 marks in order to qualify. The exam does not provide any grace marks or category-based relaxations. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) recently released the results, showing a significant decline in success rates. While the December 2024 session recorded a pass percentage of 29.62%, the June 2025 attempt dropped sharply to 18.61%. Out of nearly 36,000 candidates who sat for the exam, over 29,000 were unable to meet the qualifying benchmark.

The FMGE scorecard serves only as a provisional document and cannot be used for registration with State Medical Councils (SMCs). Qualified candidates will need to obtain the official FMGE Pass Certificate, which will be issued following in-person verification of identity and original documents. The detailed schedule for verification and certificate distribution will be released soon on the official NBEMS website.