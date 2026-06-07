Football, friends and focus: JEE Advanced AIR 2 Kabeer Chhillar shares his formula for success

JEE Advanced AIR 2: From scoring a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main to securing All India Rank (AIR) 2 in JEE Advanced 2026, 18-year-old Kabeer Chhillar's journey is challenging the popular belief that success in India's toughest engineering exam demands sacrificing everything else in life.

While many aspirants associate JEE preparation with endless study hours and complete isolation, Kabeer's story stands out for a different reason, he made time for football, music, and friends even during the most demanding phase of his preparation.

A rank built on understanding, not memorisation

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Kabeer, who scored 329 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2026, says he never studied solely for ranks or scores. Instead, he focused on understanding concepts deeply and analysing his mistakes.

Whenever he made an error, he would examine why it happened and identify the weak areas that needed improvement. This habit of self-correction became one of the cornerstones of his preparation strategy.

The power of staying calm

Perhaps the most striking aspect of Kabeer's journey was his mindset.

According to him, he remained relaxed before, during, and after the examination. Rather than allowing pressure to dominate his preparation, he focused on maintaining confidence and composure throughout the process.

His approach serves as a reminder that mental strength can be just as important as academic preparation in highly competitive examinations.

From childhood curiosity to IIT success

Kabeer's love for learning began long before his JEE preparation. His father recalls that even as a child, he displayed exceptional curiosity, often exploring topics far beyond the school curriculum.

His interest in astronomy eventually led him to Olympiads and competitive science programmes, laying the foundation for his future success.

Learning from failure

Like many successful students, Kabeer's path was not free of setbacks.

During Class 11, he narrowly missed qualifying for the next stage of a science Olympiad. Instead of being discouraged, he used the experience as a learning opportunity.

He later reflected that a lack of confidence had affected his performance and resolved to approach future examinations with greater self-belief.

Football, friends and balance

Unlike the stereotype of students studying round the clock, Kabeer maintained a balanced lifestyle. He studied around 8–10 focused hours a day but also made time for football, one of his biggest passions.

A former Haryana-level football player and an avid English Premier League fan, he believes that the sport helped him recharge and stay mentally fresh. He also continued meeting friends and listening to music during his preparation.

Dreaming beyond IIT

Following his stellar performance, Kabeer hopes to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. Looking further ahead, he dreams of studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and continuing his academic journey on the global stage.

Lessons for JEE Aspirants

Kabeer Chhillar's success story highlights several important lessons for students: