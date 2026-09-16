/Former Tamil Nadu School Education minister alleged over Rs 100-crore bribery

Tamil Nadu's former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against him in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam. The development came after CCB officials examined departmental records, financial transactions and electronic evidence relating to his tenure as School Education Minister in the previous DMK government.
On Wednesday, CCB teams carried out searches at six locations linked to Poyyamozhi and his aide, Valadi Karthik, in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Four of the properties were connected to the former minister, including his residence at Thennur, Anna Nagar in Tiruchirappalli, and an apartment on Greenways Road in Chennai, while the remaining two belonged to Karthik.
A five-member CCB team began the search at his Tiruchy residence early in the morning, with police personnel stationed outside through the operation.
The case relates to allegations that large sums of money were collected from private school managements in exchange for securing government approvals, including school recognition, permanent recognition, infrastructure upgradation and building plan clearances.
Investigators allege that the transactions took place during the period when Poyyamozhi headed the School Education Department.
The probe traces back to the arrest of B T Arasakumar, a DMK functionary and founder-president of an unregistered body called the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, who was arrested by the CCB on June 27 for allegedly collecting more than Rs 100 crore from school operators by promising to help them secure government recognition and other mandatory approvals.
Since his arrest, investigators say they have examined 177 affected private schools and questioned over 250 individuals, including officials from the School Education Department.
Poyyamozhi, a two-time MLA from Thiruverumbur, served as School Education Minister under the previous DMK administration before losing his seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Reports have noted that senior department officials and the then minister were present at the launch of the association in December 2024, though officials have so far stopped short of directly accusing him of personally collecting money.
The searches on Poyyamozhi's premises come close on the heels of a separate probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against senior DMK leader K N Nehru, in which Poyyamozhi had earlier visited Nehru's residence during vigilance searches there.
Reacting to the CCB action, Nehru described the searches as a case of political vendetta against DMK leaders. Police officials maintain that the investigation into the alleged school approval racket remains active, with efforts underway to trace the complete financial trail and determine whether other officials or intermediaries were involved.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.