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Former Tamil Nadu School Education minister alleged over Rs 100-crore bribery

Investigators allege that the transactions took place during the period when Poyyamozhi headed the School Education Department.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu School Education minister alleged over Rs 100-crore bribery

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Former Tamil Nadu School Education minister alleged over Rs 100-crore bribery
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